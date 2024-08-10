Airline reported that there were delays “due to network reorganization due to contingency”

Voepass (formerly Passaredo) trips are taking place normally this Saturday (10.Aug.2024), despite the accident on the afternoon of Friday (9.Aug), which left 62 people on board (4 crew members and 58 passengers), according to the airline. However, there were some delays due to the reorganization of the network due to contingency, according to Voepass.

“Flights are operating normally. Voepass Linhas Aéreas informs that the delays in its schedule yesterday and today occurred as a result of the reorganization of the network due to contingency.”said Voepass in a note sent to Poder360.

The plane, an ATR 72, had taken off from Cascavel, in Paraná, and was headed for Guarulhos International Airport, in the metropolitan region of SP. flight 2283 fell in the area of ​​a condominium called Recanto Florido, in the Capela neighborhood.

IMAGES OF THE ACCIDENT

Images circulating on social media show the moment when the plane completely loses lift and begins to spin around its own axis until it falls to the ground.

Watch the video of the fall (58s):

Watch the video of the plane after the crash (33s):

POLITICIANS REGRET

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) was at an event in Itajaí (SC). He interrupted his speech to inform those present about the accident and ask for 1 minute of silence for the victims: “It seems like everyone died” –watch (1min28s).

The governors of SP, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), and the PR, Mouse Jr. (PSD), traveled to Vinhedo. Both were in Espírito Santo for a Cosud (Consortium of the Southern and Southeastern States) meeting.

Tarcísio stated that a “crisis cabinet”, with the federal and state governments, and with the FAB (Brazilian Air Force). He also said that measures will be taken as soon as he arrives in Vinhedo.

The minister Silvio Costa Jr. (Ports and Airports) will participate in the special cabinet, according to Lula. The ministry issued a statement saying it regrets the accident and that ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency) is following the case together with the family.

Mouse Jr. declared that there is still not much information available about the passengers, but that there is a commotion in the city of Cascavel. He expressed solidarity in a “sad day”.

VOEPASS WEBSITE

The airline’s website was very unstable at the time of the accident. It even went offline. It now shows a static image with contact phone numbers for the relatives of those on board and also for press professionals.

VOEPASS FLIGHT CRASH SITE



Flight Radar and Google Maps The image on the left shows the flight path as per the Flight Radar website; on the right, the crash area (marked by a red dotted line)

Read the full Voepass note:

“Voepass Linhas Aéreas informs the occurrence of an accident involving flight 2283 – PS – VPB plane, this Friday, August 9, in the region of Vinhedo-SP. The aircraft took off from Cascavel-PR bound for Guarulhos Airport, with 58 passengers and 4 crew members on board.

“Voepass has activated all means to support those involved. There is still no confirmation of how the accident occurred or the current situation of the people who were on board.

“The company is providing information to all its passengers, family members and employees via telephone on 0800 9419712, available 24 hours a day.”

Read the full statement from the Ministry of Ports and Airports:

“The Ministry of Ports and Airports (MPor) deeply regrets the accident involving the aircraft with passengers, which occurred in Vinhedo-SP, in the early afternoon of this Friday (9), and expresses solidarity with the families and friends of the victims.

“The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) is monitoring the provision of assistance to family members by the airline, as well as taking the necessary steps to verify the regulatory status of the aircraft and crew, within the scope of its attributions.

“The Federal Government is also monitoring the developments of official investigations under the jurisdiction of the Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center (Cenipa).”

Read the full statement from Vinhedo City Hall:

“We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred with the crash of the VOEPASS ATR aircraft this Friday, August 9, at around 1:30 pm in Recanto Florido in Vinhedo, with the death of 62 people who were on board the flight.

“The victims’ bodies are being taken to the IML in Campinas for legal procedures.

“Since the incident, the City of Vinhedo, through the Health, Public Works, Civil Defense and Municipal Guard departments, has been on site offering support to the work of the Fire Department, Military Police and awaiting the arrival of the Air Force departments, responsible for the investigation.

“The fires and major risks have already been controlled, the main objective, from the beginning, was to guarantee the safety of everyone on site and to assist possible victims, with Santa Casa de Vinhedo, Santa Casa de Valinhos and Hospital Galileo prepared to offer all support.

“Social workers, members of the Civil Defense and the engineering team from the Urban Planning Department are on site providing support to the entire affected neighborhood.

“The City of Vinhedo is in contact with the City of Cascavel, offering assistance and information to the authorities, companies and families of the victims. To increase support, a Support Center for the Families of Victims was set up at the headquarters of the Quero Vida Program, which will operate 24 hours a day. More information can be obtained by calling (19) 3827-7899 at the Civil Guard of Vinhedo.

“At this time of profound grief, we express our most sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims.”