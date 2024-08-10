According to the company, 1 passenger was not on the boarding list “due to an identified technical issue”

Voepass (formerly Passaredo) corrected this Saturday (10.Aug.2024) the number of victims of the plane crash in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo to 62 (58 passengers and 4 crew members).

In note (read below)the company states that 1 passenger, identified as Constantino Thé Maia, was not on the list of passengers released on Friday (9th August) “due to a technical issue identified by the company regarding check-in validations, boarding validation and counting of embarked passengers”.

This is the second time that Voepass has corrected the number of people who died after its plane crashed on Friday afternoon (August 9). Initially, it had reported a total of 62 victims. Later, it corrected the number to 61 and now it said there were 62 deaths.

According to the São Paulo Fire Department, 12 bodies have already been removed from the wreckage of the aircraft and are being taken to the Central IML (Legal Medical Institute), in the state capital, for identification.

Read the full Voepass note:

“Voepass Linhas Aéreas confirms that Constantino Thé Maia is one of the victims of the accident that occurred yesterday, August 9, 2024, with flight 2283, in the region of Vinhedo (SP).

“Constantino’s name was not on the list of embarked passengers, released yesterday, due to a technical issue identified by the company regarding check-in validations, boarding validation and counting of embarked passengers.

“Out of respect for the identity of the passenger and his family, Voepass decided to confirm the information that Constantino was on board flight 2283 only when there was no doubt.

“With regret, Voepass regrets to inform that the number of victims of the accident that occurred on Friday, August 9, of flight 2283, coming from Cascavel bound for Guarulhos airport, is 62 people.

“Since yesterday, the company has been providing assistance and offering support to Constantino’s family, who are already receiving full support for their trip to São Paulo.

“In this moment of profound pain, the Voepass Linhas Aéreas team continues to direct its efforts to unrestrictedly support all the families of the victims, to provide not only operational structure, but also comfort and solidarity, in addition to contributing to the investigations of the competent authorities.”

