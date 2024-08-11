Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/08/2024 – 20:55

The ATR-72 plane that crashed with 62 people on board on Friday, the 9th, in Vinhedo (SP) was named “Maritaca”. The nickname given to the aircraft that carried out flight 2283 refers to a family of birds. In aviation, it is common for planes to receive a unique name to be identified.

The nickname was affixed to the fuselage, below a Brazilian flag, at the bottom of the pilot’s window, according to images recorded by aviation websites and social networks of people who filmed and photographed the aircraft before the accident. It is possible to see photos and videos of the ATR in operation by Voepass.

The aircraft was manufactured in 2010 by the Franco-Italian company Avions de Transport Régional and belonged to the company Nordic Aviation Capital. Voepass began using the aircraft in September 2022 through a lease (a leasing contract, as it is known in the market).

According to aviation experts, there are more than 2,000 aircraft of the same model in operation around the world. According to the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC), the Voepass ATR was ready to operate and had all its documents up to date.

The causes of the accident are being investigated by the Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center (Cenipa) of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) and are not yet known. One of the hypotheses raised by experts is a loss of lift by the aircraft (“stall”) due to the accumulation of severe ice on the plane’s wings, due to the weather conditions in the region and the images of the crash.