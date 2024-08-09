Warning identified by Swedish flight tracking service; experts say this could be the likely cause of the crash

The area where the VoePass plane crashed in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo this Friday (August 9, 2024), had a high risk of icing alert. According to information from Flightradar24, a Swedish service that monitors flights in real time, the plane was flying at an altitude of 17,000 feet at the time of the crash. The risk of icing extended from 12,000 to 21,000 feet.

The flight left Cascavel, in the interior of Paraná, bound for Guarulhos International Airport, in São Paulo, with 62 people on board. It crashed in a residential area. There were no survivors.

A cold front hit São Paulo and dropped temperatures in the early hours of this Friday (9th August). Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology) issued a “Potential Hazard” for a drop in temperature in a large part of the State – including the Vinhedo region.

According to the expert heard by Poder360evidence shows that ice formation on the aircraft’s structure is the possible cause of the accident. The operational safety manager of the Catanduva Aeroclub (SP), Silvan Riciano Pulido, said that the weather conditions at this time of year are conducive to icing.

Pulido said the ice changes the aerodynamics of the plane and affects its lift. “The icing may have caused drag and this yaw (rotation on the vertical axis) indicates that”he declared.

Images of the moment of the crash show the plane falling in a tailspin (spinning on the vertical axis).

The safety expert explains that it is difficult to get out of the spin and that the situation is often fatal. According to Pulido, there are sensors that tell the pilot that the ice is at a critical intensity. The indication is to lower the level and activate the ice removal system.

THE Poder360 contacted Galeão Airport in Rio de Janeiro, which was responsible for issuing the alert about the risk of icing, according to Flightradar24, to confirm whether the pilot was warned. This story will be updated when a response is received.