Company representatives do not rule out possibilities, but say it is too early to determine the cause of the accident in Vinhedo (SP)

Representatives of Voepass (formerly Passaredo) said on the night of this Friday (9.Aug.2024) that there is still no information about the causes of the accident of the company’s ATR-72 plane that was operating flight 2283, from Cascavel (PR) to Guarulhos (SP), and crashed in Vinhedo (SP), killing the 61 people on board (4 crew members and 57 passengers), but that no possibility is ruled out.

“The ATR has a slightly higher sensitivity to the icing situation”, the company’s chief operating officer, Marcel Moura, told reporters. “The plane is sensitive to ice, it is a starting point, it may be, but it is still too early to have any kind of idea regarding the event.”, he stated.

He also said that the company is evaluating the icing conditions at the site and the altitude at which the plane was passing. He said that icing was expected today, but “within acceptable characteristics” so that the flight could be carried out. “We evaluate where she [aeronave] can fly within its restrictions. So it was within what was expected, it was technically supportable and dispatchable”.

CEO of the company, Eduardo Busch stated that any information transmitted about possible causes is nothing more than “mere speculation of hypotheses, which in the face of a tragedy of this proportion only generates even more noise and pain, in everyone who is already absolutely shaken”.

In his speech, Busch also stated that the company’s focus at the moment is on families of the victims.”At this time, our efforts are directed, first and foremost, to supporting, monitoring and assisting the families of these passengers, to help in every way possible at this time when pain is devastating us all.“, he said.

When questioned by journalists, both said more than once that the aircraft was in “perfect flight conditions”, having undergone routine maintenance the night before the accident. They also said the crew was “experienced, competent and fully capable of carrying out their work”

Here are the crew members:

Commander Danilo Santos Romano – had a total of 5,202 flight hours, was described as “competent and with experience including in other airlines”, by Busch;

co-pilot Humberto Campos de Alencar Silva – had 5,100 flight hours and had worked at Voepass for almost 5 years;

flight attendant Rúbia Silva de Lima – worked at the company since 2010;

flight attendant Débora Soper Ávila – has been with the company since 2023.

VoePass has made itself available to Cenipathe body responsible for investigating the causes of the accident, and stated that it is collaborating with the authorities to clarify what happened.

CREW REFUSAL

The airline also confirmed that some crew members scheduled for other flights refused to fly after the accident.

Voepass attributed the refusal to a “psychological shock” and said that the safety of the operation was not compromised, as other professionals were assigned to replace the crew.