The São Paulo government announced on Friday night (9) that security forces teams have already begun removing the bodies of the victims of the flight with the ATR-72 operated by Voepass that crashed in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo.

The first three bodies have already been removed from the scene and will be sent to the capital of São Paulo. The Legal Medical Institute (IML) will be closed to carry out exclusive work on the victims of the accident – ​​the remaining incidents in the capital will be distributed to other units. This decision was made by Governor Tarcísio de Freitas.

To help identify the bodies, families must present any medical examinations or documentation they have on the victims, such as radiological, medical or dental exams, to the IML Central headquarters. Any dental treatment, such as root canals, implants, prosthetics, panoramic dentistry or orthodontic braces, will help in the process.

Likewise, any medical treatment for prosthetics, such as pins, plates, fractures, screws, etc. This is because, in order to identify the body, it is necessary to have some element to carry out comparisons. The IML has more than 20 doctors, in addition to forensic dentistry, anthropology and radiology teams. Five teams are being sent from the capital to collect bodies.

The central IML of the capital of São Paulo is located at Avenida Dr. Enéas Carvalho de Aguiar, 600, in the neighborhood of Cerqueira César. It is open 24 hours and the telephone number is (11) 3088-7559.

The accident involving the plane operated by Voepass occurred in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, early this afternoon. The aircraft left Cascavel, in Paraná, and was headed for Guarulhos, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, causing the death of 61 people, 57 passengers and four crew members.