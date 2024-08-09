Ana Carolina Nunesi Ana Carolina Nunes https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/ana-carolina-nunes/ 08/09/2024 – 19:01

Voepass is the former Passaredo: get to know the company whose plane crashed in VinhedoSome of the passengers on flight 2283, operated by Voepass, which left Cascavel (PR) and crashed in the city of Vinhedo (SP), bought their tickets through the website of another airline, Latam.

+ Voepass is the former Passaredo: get to know the company whose plane crashed in Vinhedo

Relatives of the victims report that they did not know that their family members would be traveling with Voepass, as well as passengers who missed their flight because they were waiting for a Latam plane.

This is because many companies form a partnership called codeshare. In practice, one company sells airline tickets for a route operated by another. Therefore, the consumer can buy their ticket through one company’s website, but fly with another.

The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) defines codeshare as a “commercial operation agreement between two or more airlines that consists of placing the flight identification code of one airline on flights operated by another airline”.

According to Anac, airlines do not need to seek prior approval from the agency to carry out codeshare operations, but all codeshare operations must be registered with the agency through SIROS (Operations Registration System).

When asked how it communicates with its customers about the flight operation, Latam says it regrets what happened and that Voepass is one of the companies with which Latam has a codeshare agreement (full text below).

See this simulation of purchasing a ticket from São Paulo (GRU) to Fernando de Noronha (FEN), one of the routes that the companies have in codeshare:

Below the schedule, there is information that the flight is operated by Latam | Voepass.

On the boarding pass you can see that the visual communication is that of Voepass. See the example:

Disinformation

In testimony to CGN portalfrom Cascavel, the daughter of a couple who were on the flight, reported the anguish she has been experiencing since the accident. “They haven’t given us any news. We know that it’s the only Latam flight that left Cascavel for São Paulo. No one says anything. There are several family members and no one says anything. The only thing they said is that they want to take us to the hotel to make us more comfortable until they receive some news. We want to know what happened, if that’s really the case or not,” said Tatiane Bartinik.

In an interview with the same Paraná portal, three customers who were together said that, due to an alleged lack of information about the airline responsible, they got confused about the boarding location and arrived late for the flight, which ended up crashing hours later.

One of them said he arrived at the airport at 9:40 a.m., but received no notice that the Latam flight would be operated by Voepass. “I waited, and when it was 10:30 a.m. I went down, and there was a huge line,” he said.

Another customer who missed his flight said he was in Cascavel (PR) for work and arrived at the airport early, but believed the plane would be leaving via Latam. “It was 11 o’clock and I asked the guy and that’s when he replied: ‘Your flight is leaving soon, there’s no way I can fit you in anymore’”, he reported, adding that he insisted on getting on the plane.

Latam-Voepass Codeshare

The companies have a codeshare agreement for 18 destinations in the country, with routes to/from: Coari (AM), Carauari (AM), Parintins (AM), Itaituba (PA), Parnaíba (PI), Ipatinga (MG), Barreiras (BA), Feira de Santana (BA), Valença (BA), Paulo Afonso (BA), Teixeira de Freitas (BA), Lençóis (BA), Fernando de Noronha (PE), Uruguaiana (RS), Santa Maria (RS), Pelotas (RS), Santo Ângelo (RS) and Aracati (CE)

See the full statement from Latam

“Latam Airlines Brasil regrets and expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the passengers on flight 2283 operated by Voepass, which suffered an accident this Friday (August 9) in the Vinhedo region (SP) while operating the Cascavel-Guarulhos route. Voepass, the airline responsible for operating this flight, is one of the companies with which LATAM has a codeshare agreement.”

*Collaborated by Alessandro Martins