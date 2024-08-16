Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/15/2024 – 22:07

A Voepass plane, which left Rio Verde, in Goiás, bound for Cumbica International Airport, in Guarulhos, had to land in Uberlândia, Minas Gerais, around 7:15 pm this Thursday, 15, after declaring a state of emergency.

In a statement, the airline said it was a “technical landing” after identifying “a technical issue” on flight PTB 2211. Voepass also stated that the plane landed with all operational systems working, and said that the 38 passengers “will be re-accommodated to continue to their destination”.

Last Friday, the 9th, an aircraft from the same company, an ATR 72-500 model, crashed in Vinhedo (inland São Paulo) with 62 people on board, 58 passengers and four crew members. No one survived.

The concessionaire Aena, which manages the Tenente Coronel Aviador César Bombonato airport, in Uberlândia, reported that the Voepass plane landed at the terminal in the city of Minas Gerais after declaring an emergency 20 minutes earlier.

“Voepass flight PTB-2211 declared an emergency at 6:54 p.m. and landed at Uberlândia Airport at 7:14 p.m. The airport allocated all resources from the Emergency Plan to handle the operation, but there was no need to activate it and all passengers disembarked safely, without the need for medical care,” the concessionaire said in a statement.

The aircraft, with registration PSVPA, is an ATR-72-212A (600) model. According to information in the Brazilian Aeronautical Registry (RAB), of the Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC), the plane was manufactured in 2015, by the company ATR – Gie Vions de Transport Régional.

Flight suspension

Last Tuesday, Voepass suspended all flights to Fernando de Noronha, in Pernambuco, until August 31st.

On the airline’s website, all travel simulations made from the route that integrates the cities of Fortaleza and Juazeiro do Norte (Ceará), Natal (Rio Grande do Norte) and the archipelago are listed as “unavailable” until the last day of the month.

When contacted, Voepass did not explain the reasons why the routes were suspended. It stated that all aircraft in operation are “airworthy” and “capable of flying, with all required systems in operation”. The report asked the company again about the unavailability of operating the aforementioned routes, but the company did not respond.

Also last Tuesday, the president of Voepass, pilot and businessman José Luiz Felício Filho, known as Commander Felício, spoke publicly for the first time about the accident in Vinhedo in a 2-minute and 42-second video released by the company.

He lamented the deaths, said the company was offering assistance to the victims’ families and said the lives of passengers and crew were Voepass’s “number one priority.”

“Since I took over as president of this company in 2004, I have always built a foundation with solid guidelines and always guided by the best international practices to guarantee the operational safety of everyone,” said Felício Filho.

Investigations

The causes of the plane crash in Vinhedo are being investigated by the Federal Police and Cenipa, the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents, of the Brazilian Air Force. The agencies have already managed to extract voice and flight data from the black boxes and the Flight Data Recorder, respectively, which will be important in uncovering the reasons for the accident.

“In this moment of deep pain, our main effort is to continue supporting and providing unrestricted assistance to the families of passengers and crew on board,” Voepass said in a statement. The company claims that the aircraft, model ART 72-500, was in good condition and fit to fly.