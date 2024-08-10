Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/08/2024 – 19:39

During a public hearing held by the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) in June this year, pilot Luís Cláudio de Almeida accused Voepass of pressuring pilots to work outside of their work shifts and on their days off, which would cause fatigue and increase the risk of accidents. “We don’t want to be part of that statistic,” said the pilot.

Voepass is the company responsible for the plane that crashed on Friday afternoon, the 9th, in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, killing 62 people. When contacted by Estadão, the company stated that it “complies with all legal requirements, considering working hours and days off, in accordance with Brazilian Civil Aviation regulation RBAC-117, which regulates the working hours and management of crew fatigue.” Estadão was unable to contact the pilot, but the space remains open for comment.

According to the pilot, the airline would even call him during his rest period. “Sometimes the company calls me to take a flight: ‘Go, just in case.’” Almeida says he refused because the stopover “says not to go,” but the company insisted: “go, go, just in case.”

“Sometimes when you wake up, you have eight calls from your shift, when you are off duty. I was off duty and had to turn off my cell phone,” Almeida reported.

He also says that, in addition to being overworked, pilots often do not receive adequate food during flights and do not have transportation to get to the airport, which increases the wear and tear and time spent on work.

For the pilot, this type of attitude can increase the risk of plane crashes. “I don’t want you to turn on a newspaper, a cell phone, or watch plane crashes on YouTube. We don’t want to be part of that statistic,” he said during the hearing, which discussed changes to RBAC (Brazilian Civil Aviation Regulation) 117. The process seeks to change requirements related to managing the risk of crew fatigue. It entered public consultation on June 11 and is still under discussion.

The main hypothesis for the plane crash in Vinhedo, however, does not directly involve pilot fatigue, but rather weather conditions. According to experts, the loss of lift of the aircraft may be associated with the formation of ice on the plane’s wings. However, it is still necessary to await the conclusion of the investigations and the analysis of the black box for a more concrete assessment.