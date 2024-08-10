Most of it is with the State of São Paulo; the company is responsible for the flight that killed 61 people on Friday (9 August)

Voepass has a debt of R$ 26,180,114.49 with the Union. This is the amount stated in the portal consultation of the list of active debt of the Union. The company is responsible for the flight in an ATR 72-500 model aircraft that killed 62 people in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, on Friday (9.Aug.2024).

Active debt, according to the government“is the name given to the database that contains all public credits that are owed by individuals and legal entities and that have not been paid”. Once registered, the person or company “becomes a debtor and may therefore suffer restrictions on its credit” and in “your own heritage”, being able to “end up losing their assets”.

According to information from the Union, the majority of Voepass’ debt (R$24,885,954.93) is with the State of São Paulo, where it is headquartered.

The remainder (R$1,294,159.56) is a labor fine.

ACCIDENT

The crash of a Voepass ATR 72-500 model aircraft on Friday (9 August 2024) is the most serious accident in Brazilian commercial aviation since 2007. The turboprop had taken off from the city of Cascavel (PR) towards Guarulhos (SP).

THE Cenipa (Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center) is investigating the causes of the accident. In an interview with journalists, the head of the agency, Air Brigadier Marcelo Moreno, stated that the black boxes with the voice and flight data were recovered. The information is essential to understanding what happened.

Cenipa will analyze the voice data of the pilot and co-pilot and the flight, such as speed and altitude, to produce a detailed report on the accident. The conclusion of the case could take months to be reached.

Reports from pilots who flew in the same region and available data on weather conditions at the time of the accident indicate that the Voepass aircraft passed through an area with a severe icing warning.

Voepass told journalists on Friday night (August 9) that ATR planes have a “slightly greater sensitivity to the ice situation”but it is still too early to make any connection. The company’s CEO, Eduardo Busch, and the director of operations, Marcel Moura, stated that the model that crashed was in “perfect flight conditions”.

