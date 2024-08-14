In his first statement after the accident, Commander Felício states that the lives of passengers and crew are the “number 1 priority”

The president of Voepass Airlines (formerly Passaredo), Commander Felício, made this Tuesday (Aug 13, 2024) the first official statement after the crash of flight 2283 on Friday (Aug 9) in Vinhedo (SP). The accident caused the death of 62 people (58 passengers and 4 crew members). In a video, he said that the company continues “solid guidelines” and guided by the “international best practices” of security.

Felício expressed his condolences to the families, friends and acquaintances of the victims of the plane crash. He said that the company is facing a time of deep pain and that the team is focused on helping the families.

“We are sparing no logistical and operational efforts to ensure that everyone receives our support at this time. This includes transportation, accommodation, food, transfers and all expenses, for which we are fully responsible.”he stated.

The president said there is also a team of psychologists available and volunteers who hold daily meetings with family members to understand each person’s needs.

“We have an exclusive communication channel so that everyone has access in a correct, transparent and objective way at any time. […] the lives of our passengers, as well as our crew, have always been and will continue to be our number 1 priority”he stated.

Voepass plane crash

The crash of the ATR 72-500 plane on Friday (9.Aug.2024) in the city of Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, is considered the most serious accident in Brazilian commercial aviation since 2007. The plane had taken off from Cascavel, in Paraná, and was bound for Guarulhos International Airport, in São Paulo.

Cenipa is investigating the causes of the accident.