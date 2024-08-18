Material was sent to Ribeirão Preto, the company’s headquarters; the aircraft crashed on August 9

Voepass reported this Sunday (Aug 18, 2024) that it has completed the operation to remove the wreckage of the plane that crashed on August 9 in Vinhedo (SP). The material was sent to Ribeirão Preto (SP), the company’s headquarters city, where it will be stored.

The company said that the luggage has already been collected and is currently being cleaned and separated in Ribeirão Preto. The remaining belongings are still being removed.

Voepass (formerly Passaredo) flight 2283 was carrying 62 people (58 passengers and 4 crew) at the time of the accident. The aircraft had departed Cascavel (PR) bound for Guarulhos airport (SP). There were no survivors.

So far, there is no official confirmation of the cause of the crash of Voepass flight 2283.

The investigation is conducted by Cenipa (Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center), of the FAB (Brazilian Air Force). The preliminary report must be released by September 11.

The crash of the ATR 72-500 plane is considered the most serious accident in Brazilian commercial aviation since 2007.

POSSIBLE CAUSE OF THE FALL

The difficulty in reacting in serious cases of ice accumulation is a factor that aviation experts point to as a hypothesis to explain the crash of the ATR-72.

Turboprop aircraft fly at altitudes of 17,000 feet to 18,000 feet (5,200 meters to 5,400 meters). At this altitude, it is common to encounter clouds heavily laden with ice or water that can quickly turn into ice when in contact with the aircraft. Read more in this report.

Ice on the wings increases the friction between the plane and the air, changing the direction and speed at which the air passes. This can result in a loss of speed and lift. The response needs to be quick. In extreme cases, control of the plane is lost and the pilots have only a few seconds to reverse the situation.

IMAGES OF THE PLANE CRASH

Images circulating on social media show the moment when the plane completely loses lift and begins to spin around its own axis until it falls to the ground.

Watch the video of the crash (58s):

Watch the video of the plane after the crash (33s):

