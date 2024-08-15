“TV Globo” claims to have had access to the transcripts of the cockpit dialogues; ATR 72-500 crashed in the interior of SP and killed 62 people

The co-pilot of Voepass flight 2283, which crashed in the interior of São Paulo on August 9 and killed all 62 people on board, reportedly said it was necessary “give power” when realizing that the plane was losing lift. TV Globo said this Wednesday (Aug 14, 2024) that he had access to the transcripts of the dialogues in the cabin of the ATR 72-500 at the time of the crash.

According to the National Newspaperthe station’s main news program, co-pilot Humberto de Campos Alencar e Silva reportedly asked what was happening 1 minute before the plane crashed. Sounds of screams and the noise of the ATR 72-500 hitting the ground were also recorded.

The release of part of the data from the black boxes takes place 3 days after the Cenipa (Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center), responsible for investigating the disaster, said it would take at least 30 days to release a preliminary report.

The head of Cenipa, Brigadier Marcelo Moreno, stated on Sunday (11 August) that the immediate disclosure of the dialogues could harm the investigation and cause embarrassment to the families and speculation about the reasons for the accident that killed the 4 crew members and 58 passengers.

Moreno did not explain, however, how the disclosure could hinder the investigations or displease the victims’ families. On Wednesday (August 14), the TV Globo revealed what could be the last moments of Silva and pilot Danilo Santos Romano.

THE Poder360 tried to contact Moreno to ask:

if Cenipa confirms the information released by TV Globo;

if the disclosure of the data does not go against what Cenipa had alleged;

whether there will be any internal investigation to understand how the data was leaked before Cenipa concluded the “thorough study” of the information contained in the Voepass aircraft recorders.

The digital newspaper called Moreno’s cell phone 3 times this Wednesday (August 14). It also sent a message via WhatsApp and contacted Cenipa’s press office via email. There was no response by the time this report was published. The text will be updated if a response is sent.

