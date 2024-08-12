São Paulo government says it is monitoring the crash site with anti-drone equipment

The Civil Police Station in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, opened an investigation into the crash of the plane Voepasswhich killed 62 people on Friday (9.Aug.2024). The information was released in a bulletin issued by the São Paulo government on Sunday (11 August). Here is the full of the document (PDF – 124 kB).

Also according to the statement, the Penitentiary Administration Secretariat is working to preserve the accident site. It is using anti-drone equipment operated by prison officers from the Campinas region.

Identification of bodies

The IML (Legal Medical Institute) continues to work on identifying the bodies of the victims of the plane crash. So far, 12 have been identified, the bulletin reported.

The central unit of the IML received all 62 bodies of the victims of the plane crash and is dedicated exclusively to identification. In total, there are 40 professionals, including doctors, forensic dentistry, anthropology and radiology teams.

Read more:

THE ACCIDENT

A Voepass (formerly Passaredo) plane crashed on Friday (August 9, 2024) in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo. All 62 people on board died. There were 58 passengers and 4 crew members. The plane, an ATR 72, had taken off from Cascavel, in Paraná, and was headed to Guarulhos International Airport, in the metropolitan region of SP.

Flight 2283 crashed in the area of ​​a gated community called Recanto Florido, in the Capela neighborhood. The city of Vinhedo is 79 km northwest of the capital of the state of São Paulo. It has 76,540 inhabitants.