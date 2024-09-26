From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/26/2024 – 16:50

Voepass Linhas Aéreas announced changes in the company’s leadership. In a statement released on Wednesday night, the 25th, the company announced that the company’s president and co-founder, José Luiz Felício Filho, will assume executive leadership and direct management of the company’s operations. He will hold the position of president with the Head of Operations as COO (Chief Operating Officer).

Eduardo Busch, who held the position of CEO, now leads the company’s legal matters as Chief Legal Officer (CLO).

The changes come after the accident that killed 62 people on August 9, in the city of Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo. There were 58 passengers and four crew members among the fatal victims.

Other changes announced were the names of Carlos Alberto Costa, Diego Hangai, and Raphael Limongi for the Maintenance, Operational Safety and Operations Directorates in place of Eric Cônsoli, David Faria and Marcel Moura. The indications are subject to approval by ANAC, in accordance with current regulations.