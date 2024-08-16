Flight was carrying 38 passengers from Rio Verde (GO) to Guarulhos Airport, in São Paulo; company did not detail the cause of the problem

A Voepass airline flight that left Rio Verde (GO) and was bound for Guarulhos International Airport, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, suffered a technical problem and had to land in Uberlândia (MG) on the night of this Thursday (15.Aug.2024).

In a statement, the company said that the “technical landing” was carried out around 7:15 pm with “all operating systems running”. In addition, he stated that all 38 passengers will be relocated to continue to São Paulo.

Here is the full text of Voepass’s statement:

“VOEPASS Linhas Aéreas informs that the aircraft of flight PTB 2211, registration PS-VPA, an ATR 72-600, coming from Rio Verde (GO) bound for Guarulhos (SP), made a technical landing at approximately 7:15 pm today in Uberlândia (MG), after identifying a technical issue. The aircraft landed with all operational systems working. The company informs that the 38 passengers will be re-accommodated to continue to their destination.”.

Fall in Vineyard

The incident occurred 6 days after the crash of a company plane in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo. The accident killed all 62 people who were on the trip from Cascavel (PR) to Guarulhos.

It is not yet known for sure what led to the plane’s sudden loss of altitude. The most likely hypothesis is that ice accumulation affected the aircraft’s operation. There was an icing warning at the altitude at which the ATR 72-500 plane was flying just before the crash.

According to the experts, the passengers may have been warned of the fall before the accident. This is because some of the bodies were found in a safe position, which is recommended to minimize the impact in the event of a forced landing.

The IML (Forensic Medical Institute) has completed the identification and examination of the bodies. The cause of death was multiple trauma caused by the fall. However, experts indicate that the passengers did not feel any pain, as they were probably unconscious at the time of impact.