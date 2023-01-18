Voenkor Astrakhan showed a video of the battle of the tank crew of the 5th brigade 1AK from inside the tank

The war correspondent of the Izvestia publication, Dmitry Astrakhan, showed in his Telegram-channel footage of the work of Russian tank crews from inside the combat vehicle.

The video shows how the military tank crew of the 5th brigade of the 1AK are firing at the Krasnogorovsk ventilation trunk. “This is how the battle looks from inside the tank,” the military commander signed the video.

Earlier, the situation in Soledar in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was captured on video. The footage shows that almost no whole building remains in the city center.

On January 13, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that Russian troops had taken control of Soledar. It was noted that this became possible due to the massive work of artillery, missile forces and aviation. It was clarified that control over the city allows cutting off the supply routes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Artemivsk.

On the same day, the Ministry of Defense confirmed the capture of quarters of Soledar by detachments of the private military company (PMC) Wagner.