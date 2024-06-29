Military correspondent Sladkov: a howitzer of the Russian Armed Forces destroys an observation post of Ukrainian marines

“Sladkov+” / Telegram

In the Kherson direction on the Dnieper islands in the special operation zone (SVO), active hostilities are taking place, the enemy is trying to increase its forces, and the Russian Armed Forces are trying to eliminate the support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) before their arrival. Military correspondent Alexander Sladkov spoke about the situation on this section of the front in Telegram-channel, providing a video.