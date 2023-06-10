WarGonzo: Russian troops repulsed another massive attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye region

Russian troops repulsed another massive attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Zaporozhye region. About it reported in the WarGonzo Telegram channel of the military commissar Semyon Pegov.

Sources of the project said that the enemy failed to break into the defense of the Russian army in the Orekhov-Rabotino sector and retreated to regroup. A lot of burned-out armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine remained at the site of the battles.

On the night of June 10, the chairman of the movement “We are with Russia” Vladimir Rogov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine went on the offensive against the positions of Russian troops. Prior to that, according to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a powerful shelling in the Orekhovsky and Pologovsky sections of the Zaporozhye region from heavy weapons. He pointed out that at a minimum distance from the line of contact, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were transferring armored vehicles and manpower, which, coupled with artillery preparation, indicated a new assault. “The night will be hot,” Rogov noted then.