Military correspondent Kots: Ukraine has started tactics of blind defense due to the Russian offensive

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have embarked on new tactics due to the Russian offensive, going on the defensive. This was stated by military correspondent Andrei Kots, calling the main pain points of the Russian Armed Forces in the special operation zone (SVO) Marinka, Avdeevka, Artemovsk, as well as the Kharkov-Belgorod direction, reports URA.RU.