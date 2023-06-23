Servicemen of the 132nd Motorized Rifle Brigade repulse Ukrainian militants, repelling enemy attempts to move forward in the Gorlovka direction. The situation at this site on June 22 was shown by Izvestia correspondent Dmitry Astrakhan.

It is noted that self-propelled gunners of the 132nd brigade fire artillery at the militants almost once every hour, thus preventing the Armed Forces of Ukraine from calmly carrying out earthworks, preparing for a possible offensive.

The correspondent went inside the self-propelled unit while the fighters were working. The work was carried out with the engine turned off, which made it possible to achieve maximum masking.

“Of course, against the backdrop of the tank is quite spacious. But when the gun fires, the car shakes noticeably. This is my first time inside a self-propelled gun. Unusual, interesting sensations. Everything is covered in smoke. We are working with the engine turned off, so that it would be harder to detect us from the air, harder to detect by the heat trail with the help of thermal imagers. Maximum camouflage when the enemy massively uses UAVs, — Astrakhan said.

An officer of the 1st Army Corps with the call sign Natanych shared that Ukrainian militants are trying to attack with the support of armored vehicles, which are landing troops. The task of the Russian fighters is to work on pre-emption and inflict a fire defeat.

“Accordingly, the whole system and all plans are violated. The enemy suffers losses both in equipment and in manpower.— Natanich noted.

Earlier in the day, Volodymyr Rogov, chairman of the “We are with Russia” movement, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) had not advanced beyond the gray zone on the front line since the start of the counteroffensive. Russian servicemen reflect the attacks of Ukrainian nationalists and, if necessary, counterattack, he said.

On June 21, it was reported that Russian paratroopers repelled attacks by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Artemivsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut). The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the paratroopers respond with continuous fire on enemy artillery, stop all encroachments of militants with the help of cannon and rocket artillery, heavy machine guns and anti-tank missile systems at a considerable distance.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.