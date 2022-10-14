Artillerymen of the Slavic Brigade of the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) continue to carry out combat missions. Their work was shown on October 14 by Izvestia correspondent Semyon Yeremin.

“Now there will be four shots in a row. The target is marked. Avdiivka direction, enemy positions are being processed,” he said.

Shooting is carried out from a 152-mm D-20 howitzer gun. According to Eremin, the weapon works so powerfully that her heart beats out of her chest from her shots.

When the task was completed, the command was given to lower the barrels and disguise the guns. The calculation switched to the waiting mode for new target designations.

According to one of the gunners, they also have to conduct a counter-battery fight against NATO artillery. This requires the help of intelligence or electronic warfare (EW).

“We have already worked in counter-battery combat against NATO artillery, and a response has arrived. She is noticeable at the exits, a quick arrival. For suppression, separate counter-battery calculations are needed. As soon as reconnaissance or rebovtsy spot positions, they are immediately suppressed, ”said the soldier.

Earlier on the same day, Izvestia’s military commander Denis Kulaga showed the work of rocket artillery in the zone of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The military first makes a photo panorama of the area to determine the coordinates of the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), and then transmits the obtained data to the gunners.

On February 24, the Russian Federation launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military. The DPR became part of Russia following a referendum held on September 23–27.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.