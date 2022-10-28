On October 28, Izvestia correspondent Denis Kulaga showed how the Russian military shelled the positions of Ukrainian militants with artillery in the neutral, that is, the “gray” zone – the strip between the first lines of defense of the parties.

“These ruins are in the past residential buildings, there is nowhere to hide, you have to work in open areas, sometimes under shells,” Kulaga said.

Howitzers are working around the entire perimeter, taking turns hitting the same targets in order to roll back the positions of Ukrainian militants, the journalist stressed.

On the eve of Kulaga, he said that in the Artyomovsk direction, Russian artillery was firing at enemy positions, and Ukrainian militants were responding to them using Western weapons. According to the correspondent, everything that happens is recorded on video.

On October 24, he reported that Russian troops were continuing to advance in the Artyomovsk direction. He noted that for a week the Armed Forces of Ukraine were pulling up reserves to Artemovsk in the hope of stopping the offensive of the Russian troops. But in the south of the city, the territory is already being cleared of Ukrainian militants, advanced detachments are moving towards the central and western regions.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.