On October 27, Izvestia war correspondent Denis Kulaga showed footage of the assault on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Artyomovsk direction in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

As he said, several units of Russian forces are participating in the assault.

“We are watching the assault from advantageous positions – the lowland provides reliable cover. The intelligence officer records everything and, if necessary, reports to the headquarters about the situation on the battlefield, ”said the journalist.

One of the fighters told him that an infantry fighting vehicle column was working on the enemy. But the fighters have already returned to the place of deployment.

“We can only hear how the rockets work. In a few seconds, we will hear how they hit the positions of the Ukrainian security forces, ”Kulaga added.

Earlier on Thursday, the head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, noted that the liberation of Artemovsk would disrupt the logistics of the Ukrainian armed forces. This will allow to take control of the north of the republic. Breaking the ties of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will create a favorable situation for the liberation of Kramatorsk, he noted.

On October 24, Kulaga reported that Russian troops were continuing to advance in the Artyomovsk direction. He noted that for a week the Armed Forces of Ukraine were pulling up reserves to Artemovsk in the hope of stopping the offensive of the Russian troops. However, in the southern part of the city, a sweep is already underway, advanced detachments are moving towards the central and western regions.

The fighters noted in a conversation with a journalist that Artemovsk would definitely be taken. It’s just a matter of time.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.