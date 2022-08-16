Alexey Ramm, a military observer for Izvestia, visited several cities in the Zaporozhye region and saw how its residents are getting used to Russian rubles and government services.

The authorities of the Zaporozhye region in early August officially confirmed their intention to hold a referendum on the reunification of the region with Russia. The first thing that immediately catches your eye when you enter its territory is a large billboard with the phrase “Russia is here forever.” And this object is not unique. Posters were hung all over the region, information stands were installed, and announcements were simply pasted up. All of them tell civilians about how to obtain Russian citizenship, inform about social benefits and the rules for their assignment.

In general, serious information work is being carried out with the Cossacks: how their life will develop further, what benefits and social guarantees will be for future residents of Russia, and how to enter a new life correctly.

For example, until recently there was only one office in Berdyansk where one could get a Russian passport. But due to the influx of those wishing, an additional multifunctional center was opened literally a few dozen meters away.

Inside, the new one is no different from the MFC centers that operate throughout Russia.

A cozy coffee shop is located a few meters from it. Last time in Berdyansk they refused to sell me coffee for rubles. Now to the question: “Do you take rubles?” sellers answer in the affirmative. Valuables are still in hryvnia, but they are immediately recalculated at the rate. In 2014, one hryvnia was worth three rubles. Now the rate has fallen, now for 1.5-1.8 rubles you can take one hryvnia.

Now in Berdyansk, and in the Zaporozhye region as a whole, there are no places left where the Russian currency is not accepted. The ruble stock in the region has grown rapidly.

