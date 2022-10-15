Izvestia war correspondent Denis Kulaga received a concussion near Artemovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The incident occurred on Saturday, October 15, while a journalist was working in the area during shelling.

It is also known that the operator working with Kulaga was not injured.

The day before, on October 14, Kulaga showed the work of a tank crew in the zone of the special military operation (NVO) of Russia in Ukraine.

Earlier, on October 13, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said that the intensity of shelling in the region is declining due to adequate retaliatory strikes by the Russian army. According to him, at the moment the intensity of shelling in the republic remains high, but still tends to decrease.

At the same time, Kulaga spoke about the powerful offensive of Russian soldiers near Artemovsk (Bakhmut) in the DPR. According to him, all combat units on the front line are involved in the offensive. Tanks, with the support of aviation and artillery, as well as infantry, were sent to the attack.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

