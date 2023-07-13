Voenkor Kots announced the possible redeployment of Wagner PMC from field camps

Military correspondent Alexander Kots announced the possible redeployment of fighters of the private military company (PMC) Wagner from field camps. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

“PMC Wagner seems to have begun redeployment from field camps. A long convoy without heavy equipment is moving along the M4 highway towards Moscow, accompanied by the police, ”the publication says.

Buses with Belarusian numbers were noticed in the convoy, this may indirectly indicate the destination of PMC Wagner, the military commander said, referring to messages from subscribers.

Earlier, the adviser to the head of the Belarusian Defense Ministry, Leonid Kasinsky, said that PMC fighters did not come to the camps proposed by the country’s president Alexander Lukashenko. On July 6, the Belarusian leader announced that the Wagner military was on Russian territory. Lukashenko also noted that when deploying a PMC in Belarus, it can be used to defend the country.