Rudi Voeller was already in Rome yesterday. Tomorrow he will be escorted to the Olimpico by his world, feelings and football: on one side his wife Sabrina, a Roman and a Romanist, and on the other the Germany coach, Hansi Flick. “I will make a compromise with my wife. I’ll let you sing the Roma anthem, but if Leverkusen score, you must show at least a little celebration.” Voeller laughs, his life is full. A year ago he retired, enough with his duties as general manager at Bayer. They gave him a seat on the board, a position as ambassador of the club. But now in fairness he has frozen them. Because Germany failed again at the World Cup, Oliver Bierhoff lost his job and the federation has indicated Rudi as Sportdirektor of the national team, the figure alongside the coach to get German football back up. The duration is until the European Championship at home next year. “I’m always out and about, which is exactly what I didn’t want to do: I wanted to stay at home for a while, at most go to Rome. And instead… But that’s okay too, Euro 2024 is an important milestone, then I know that everything will go back to the way it was before”.