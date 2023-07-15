TV presenter Alena Vodonaeva said that the cat evicted her from an apartment in the center of Moscow

Popular TV presenter and former participant in the reality show “Dom-2” Alena Vodonaeva said that her own cat “evicted” her from her own apartment in the center of Moscow. She disclosed this information in an interview for YoutubeShow “Alena, damn it!”.

In 2021, the TV presenter decided to buy her cat, named Escobar, a new apartment after the woman’s mother had more frequent health problems due to the pet’s hair, and Bogdan, Vodonaeva’s son, had an allergy.

In the same year, Vodonaeva purchased an apartment located in the Khamovniki district. According to the star, the cost was approximately 60 million rubles, while she acquired the object with a mortgage and pays 200 thousand rubles a month on a loan. However, not a cat settled there, but she herself, along with her son, while the cat remained to live in the old apartment. It is noteworthy that the area of ​​the new facility is much lower compared to the old one – 80 square meters versus 130.

“My son and I huddle in an apartment of 80 square meters in Khamovniki, and the cat lives on 130,” the star said and added that she visits the cat every day in the old apartment. In response to this, the interviewer called the cat the king who evicted them from their former place of residence, and Vodonaeva agreed with her.

Despite the smaller footage of the new facility, the TV presenter said that she was lucky to find a new apartment. “She’s worth it. This is Stalinka, this is a very cool house, ”vodonaeva shared. The previous owner of the property was an official who carried out expensive repairs there using high-quality building materials, so the object, according to the star, is literally “stuffed with wealth.” In addition, the proximity of the son’s school, as well as his father’s place of residence, became the big advantages of the new apartment.

