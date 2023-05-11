She spoke about material dependence on men in her personal Instagram account (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) journalist, writer and TV presenter Alena Vodonaeva. She urged women to perceive men as equal partners.

“I can’t imagine what could be worse than lack of freedom. Any addiction is a road to nowhere. Dependence on a man and his money – including, ”she said in a story.

According to Vodonaeva, every woman should be able to earn money on her own in order to solve any problems, and not rely on her “daddy”.

“A man should not be a daddy, not a decisive one, but an equal partner of a woman. Of course, he will help and support if necessary, as all close people do. But “sitting under the wing” because of their lack of independence is such a thing,” she wrote.

The journalist stressed that she always worked, regardless of how things were in her personal life. “I enjoy myself and my personal achievements. I’m bored of living differently,” she concluded.

