Alyona Vodonaeva, a TV presenter and former participant of Dom-2, said that she felt worse. IN Instagram she clarified that the body reacted badly to the dropper, which was given to her after suffering a microstroke.

“They put me on a drip. After a few seconds I felt sick from her, I began to choke. In the literal sense, “- said Vodonaeva. According to the presenter, this is probably due to an individual intolerance to the drug.

She stressed that despite such a situation with her health, not a single doctor came to her after the incident. The TV star attributed this to an offense due to a complaint about a hospital employee who, during the procedure, took out an IV from a catheter without gloves.

“Just think about it, I wasn’t really told what it was at all (I’m talking about a dropper) and what such a reaction of the body could be,” Vodonaeva was indignant. As a result, the presenter asked to be discharged from the hospital. She is currently at home.

Earlier, the Moscow authorities responded to Vodonaeva’s outrage over an employee who performed medical procedures without gloves. The Moscow Department of Health supported the presenter and said that following the results of the check, disciplinary measures were taken against the employee.

In the afternoon of April 20, Vodonaeva was urgently hospitalized. She, while awake, posted a photo from the hospital. Later, the TV presenter said that she had suffered a microstroke. Vodonaeva also turned to the fans, stating that she had been working a lot lately and had had poor sleep.