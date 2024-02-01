Vodka started flowing from the water taps in the houses of the Great Guslyar. The leak was discovered by Deputy Mayor for Housing and Communal Services Timofey Molodtsov, the press service of the Russian city administration reports.

A city hall employee learned of the accident when he tried to fill an aquarium with a talking goldfish with water. It is noted that the fish got drunk and asked to bring snacks.

Later it turned out that alcohol got into the water supply because of a wish made to a goldfish by one of the residents of Velikiy Guslyar. The accident was eliminated with the help of a counter-wish.

What else have the goldfish managed to do in Velikiy Guslyar? Details in the new series “The Obvious Incredible” with Artem Bystrov, Maxim Lagashkin and Svetlana Khodchenkova!

