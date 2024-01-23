Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe

Lured with a false user profile on the social network, poisoned with vodka: Ukrainian partisans are brazenly resisting in the occupied territories.

Mariupol – From the occupied parts of the Ukraine It is becoming increasingly known about resistance and partisan movements that use tricks to attack and kill Russian soldiers and officials. For example, in recent months there have been repeated reports of dozens of Russian occupation officials and soldiers being poisoned or otherwise ambushed and attacked.

Now anonymous members of a group from the… Russia occupied Mariupol the Ukrainian newspaper Kyiv Posthow the partisans attacked a group of Russian soldiers in which three men are said to have died and over a dozen others had to be treated for symptoms of poisoning.

Partisans in the Ukraine War: Resistance with Poison and Social Media

Contact with the soldiers took place via a fake profile on the Facebook-like Russian platform Vkontakte, which, according to the newspaper's informants, Russian soldiers often used “like Tinder” to get to know women. In chatting with Russian soldiers, the resistance fighters then found out that there was a ban on the sale of vodka for Russian soldiers in Mariupol and that the drink was therefore one of the most sought-after goods.

One of the partisan group then posed as a vodka seller to Russian soldiers and, dressed in thick black winter clothing, sold the military men vodka bottles that had been prepared with a syringe and laced with poison, which cost some men their lives. In an interview with the newspaper, the partisans assert that the Russian occupation authorities have not yet been able to identify the attackers.

Deaths after partisan attacks in Ukraine: Dozens of soldiers murdered

Although the newspaper was unable to verify the resistance fighters' accounts, it points out that reports of similar cases in the occupied territories of Ukraine are becoming more frequent. In recent weeks and months, there have been repeated attacks on Russian soldiers or occupation officials.

In one case, a few weeks ago, two dozen Russian soldiers died and eleven others were treated for poisoning after “two nice girls” delivered poisoned food to a military checkpoint in Simferopol in occupied Crimea. In November, Russian government officials in Melitopol were poisoned after ordering from a delivery service and receiving poisoned food or drinks. (saka)