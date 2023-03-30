Personal data of approximately 700,000 VodafoneZiggo customers have become public due to a data breach. The telecom provider works together with market researcher Blauw; outsiders have gained access to personal data at a software supplier of that company. According to VodafoneZiggo, this mainly concerns data such as names and e-mail addresses: “We are still conducting further investigations. As far as we know now, it is not about bank details and passwords.” Scammers can use names and contact details for ‘phishing’, where they pose as someone else in emails or apps to steal sensitive information or passwords, for example. The telecom company reported earlier in the day that customers had been affected by the data breach, but it was not yet clear how many customers were affected. (AP)

A version of this article also appeared in the newspaper on March 30, 2023