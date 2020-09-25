new Delhi: A good news has finally come out for Vodafone caught in the telecom cycle of the Indian market. UK telecom giant Vodafone has won a retrospective tax dispute of about Rs 20,000 crore against the Indian government after a long battle of more than 6 years. This is obviously great energy news for Vodafone. The Hague State Permanent Court of Arbitration has ruled in favor of Vodafone. The tribunal has said in its order that the tax liability taken by the Indian government over Vodafone is against the investment agreement between India and the Netherlands. In its order, the tribunal has said that the Indian government will no longer collect tax amount from Vodafone. Apart from this, the Government of India will also have to pay Vodafone $ 54.7 lakh (about Rs 40 crore) as legal expenses.

What was the dispute?

Actually, this whole controversy started in 2007. You might remember the “Hutch” telecom company, whose full name was Hutchison Whampoa. Vodafone entered the Indian telecom market through a subsidiary of its Netherlands. Vodafone bought Hutch for this entry. This is where the tax dispute starts. Vodafone said that their company is from the Netherlands and Hutch is from Hong Kong. When both the companies are outside, then the Government of India cannot charge tax on this purchase. The case then went to the Supreme Court. Vodafone also won in the Supreme Court. After this, the then UPA government changed the tax rules from retrospective tax amendment. After this, the government again demanded tax from Vodafone. After this, in April 2014, Vodafone approached the International Tribunal. After a legal battle that lasted more than 6 years, now the decision has come in Vodafone’s favor.

What was the amount of tax?

The UPA-2 government had withdrawn tax liability of Rs 11,000 crore on the Vodafone and hutchison deal. Vodafone bought hutchison’s stake for $ 11 billion. At that time, the liability of Rs 11,000 crore had come out, so far it had reached Rs 20,000 crore by adding interest and penalty. Now Vodafone has got rid of this tax liability of Rs 20,000 crore.

Shock to the government

Experts believe that Vodafone’s victory is not just Vodafone’s victory. This can also be a danger bell for the Indian government. The Indian government is involved in litigation in international tribunals in about 12 cases of retrospective tax cases and contract cancellations. If this case of Vodafone becomes an issue then the Indian government may have to pay crores of rupees as compensation to these companies.

