The direction of the company Enterprise Icon on Thursday communicated to its workers the decision to Vodafone Spain from do not renew the contract in the areas where this Murcian firm that installs and repairs telephone, television and internet lines operates, such as the Region of Murcia, Madrid, Barcelona, ​​the Valencian Community and Castilla la Mancha.

The telecommunications multinational did not give any explanation as to why it has made that decision, since Icon, which was born in Cartagena and currently has its headquarters in Murcia, it was obtaining very good results and is very well positioned in the ranking of scale, even reaching a ‘bonus’ this last year for exceedingly meeting the objectives.

It is a decision that neither the company, nor the workers, nor CC OO manage to understand and leaves in the air the employment of the 600 workers that Icon has in the different areas of the country -170 in Murcian territory-as Vodafone is “its only customer”. From this union they emphasize that they have contacted the company’s human resources management to request an explanation to which we have not obtained a justified response.

On the other hand, they emphasize that they will continue to insist that Vodafone “give us a reasoned explanation, reconsider this decision and take into account, if not rectified, that it would lead to unemployment of 600 people, 600 families whose livelihood depends on the company where they currently work Icono Enterprise ».