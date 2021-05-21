The three big operators – Movistar, Orange and Vodafone – periodically raise the prices of their fiber and mobile packages. Until now, the strategy was to sell the raise as “more for more.” That is, in exchange for the increase, offer, even if the client did not request it, an increase in the download speed in fixed broadband and more gigs of data for mobile rates. But the model seems exhausted, when the rates already include fiber for 500 mbps onwards and unlimited mobile data has become widespread. So price hikes are just hikes, old-fashioned.

This is the case of Vodafone, which, as of next July 15, will apply an increase of three euros per month to all customers who have contracted a fiber and mobile rate. This will affect all the One Unlimited and Home Unlimited rates, which include both unlimited calls and data. In addition, each additional mobile line associated with the package will be increased by 1.5 euros per month. The only good news is that this price update does not imply the cancellation of the discounts that are being applied to each client, sources from the operator report.

The older fiber and mobile rates (before April 2019) also go up 3 euros per month. It should be remembered that the operator already increased these Vodafone One Mini, Super and Extra rates on November 15, although on that occasion customers improved the speed of the fiber and the data associated with each mobile line, in exchange for increases of between 1.5 and 3 euros per month.

Vodafone has justified the price increase for the new rates for investments of more than 200 million euros made to face the sustained increase in traffic (over 65%) and data consumption during confinement due to the impulse of teleworking, education and leisure at home. “Our goal is to always offer service levels with the best network quality, giving them continuous access to the latest technological innovations along with the highest coverage and best speed,” according to the company in a statement that will be sent to affected customers.

To this investment, we must add the large outlay that all operators will have to face for the deployment of the new 5G network and the purchase of radio spectrum that the Government plans to auction in the near future, for the frequencies that will host the new services of mobile telephony, and for which it expects to raise more than 1,000 million euros.

Vodafone is not the only operator that raises rates. Telefónica increased prices between two and three euros per month on January 12 for all its Fusion packages. In addition, as of April 11, it launched a new Fusion tariff catalog that necessarily includes the purchase of a mobile phone in its different modalities, with a minimum increase of three euros per month.