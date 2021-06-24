A 5G mobile phone. VODAFONE

Vodafone has deployed the first network core (core) 5G standalone pre-commercial in Spain and built with the technology supplied by Ericsson. This network will for the moment only be available to Samsung terminals and will be used to continue with the development of 5G use cases, as reported by the company.

The 5G standalone (SA) is one that does not share infrastructures with other facilities with the current 4G standard, for example, which enables it to achieve higher connection speeds and drastically reduce latency. Vodafone was the first company to launch the commercial 5G network in Spain in June 2019 and in 2020 it carried out several select and progressive deployments in industrial environments of these 5G SA networks.

Being completely independent from 4G will allow the network to support new functionalities, such as Network Slicing, which reduces latency to 10 milliseconds, conditions that reduce the time it takes for the signal to arrive to a minimum and will facilitate future advances such as telesurgery, automation, production process control or connected work through extended reality.

Another of the functionalities that 5G SA will enable in the future are private networks for companies, linked to the development of Industry 4.0, as well as the edge computing advanced, the technology that will enable the connected car.

Telefónica projects

Telefónica will present at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021, which will be held in Barcelona from next Monday, June 28 to July 1, several use cases in the industry and tourism sector that it has underway with Spanish companies. One of the projects is being carried out in the Port of Bilbao, where an artificial vision technology is used to recognize vehicle license plates and badges in real time, which allows access control to be automated.

In Barcelona, ​​Telefónica joins forces with APM Terminals and Mobile World Capital in another port project that this time seeks to coordinate the terminal’s port traffic to anticipate potential accidents. The solution natively connects the port cranes with other cranes, as well as with the trucks and terminal personnel, the latter equipped with an application for smartphone that warns in real time when there may be a physical security problem, such as a collision or run over.

Another project is a simultaneous translator for more than 80 languages, which is part of a pilot program that the company has with Meliá in which, through a mobile application and thanks to the low latency of 5G, a conversation can be held quickly enough .