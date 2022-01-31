by Paul Sandle

MALAGA, Spain (Reuters) – Vodafone has teamed up with Intel and other microprocessor vendors to design its own chip architecture based around nascent OpenRAN networking technology, aimed at weakening the dominance of traditional telecommunications equipment vendors.

OpenRAN allows operators to mix and match vendors across their infrastructures, posing a challenge for companies like Ericsson, Huawei and Nokia, which dominate the global telecom equipment market with their proprietary technologies.

The development of OpenRAN has gained greater prominence since some governments banned or discouraged the use of Huawei on national networks.

Vodafone’s initiative will also contribute to the European Union’s efforts to bolster its chip industry and double its share of global production to 20% after losing ground to Asian and North American suppliers.

Vodafone’s director of network architecture, Santiago Tenorio, told Reuters that OpenRAN will allow the mobile operator to quickly add new digital services and optimize networks using artificial intelligence.

Vodafone activated Britain’s first 5G OpenRAN site earlier this month, kicking off a rollout that will total 2,500 sites by 2027.

About 20 other vendors have joined the project, including Qualcomm, Broadcom, ARM and Lime Microsystems, with half of the total coming from Europe, the company said.

