Vodafone announced this Wednesday the appointment of Federico Colom as the new director of Strategy and Transformation of the Spanish subsidiary to “recover commercial competitiveness and boost growth and profitability again,” explains the operator in a statement. And it is that Colom’s is not just any appointment, but that the manager has been one of the most responsible for the merger of Orange and MásMóvil that is being analyzed by the European authorities and could take effect in the second half of the year.

After the appointment of the Portuguese Mario Vaz as head of the operator in Spain, Vodafone takes another step in its attempt to transform itself to return to profitability. Colom has more than 25 years of experience in the telecommunications sector and before Orange he had been at Vodafone as Director of Financial Planning.

Federico Colom, new director of Strategy and Transformation of Vodafone Spain.



His incorporation will be effective from next Monday, July 3, and his team will include the Director of Wholesale, Luis Jiménez, the Director of Strategy, Pilar Marzo, and the Director of Corporate Communication and Sustainability of Vodafone Spain, Jaime de Andrew. Colom will report directly to CEO Mario Vaz, who has expressed his satisfaction with this addition: “Federico is an exceptional leader with in-depth knowledge of the sector and a long career in the telecommunications sector both in Spain and in international markets. His vision and experience will be instrumental in accelerating strategy change and transformation in our market,” he noted.

Colom has a degree in Business Studies from the University of Valencia and an international MBA from the EOI-Manchester Business School. In addition, in May of this year he completed a senior business management program at IESE Business School.