Vodafone rejects (again) Iliad's merger offer in Italy

“Following the offer dated December 18, 2023, the iliad group presented to the Vodafone Group a further one best offer for the merger of iliad Italia and Vodafone Italia in a newly established company. The Vodafone Group has rejected this new offer.”

Iliad announced this in a note, explaining that the key terms of the new offer were: equal merger through the establishment of NewCo held 50/50; Vodafone would get it 6.6 billion euros in cash and a shareholder loan of 2.0 billion euros (Enterprise Value equal to 10.45 billion euros).

Iliad would have obtained 0.4 billion euros in cash and a shareholder financing for 2.0 billion euros (Enterprise Value equal to 4.25 billion euros). Finally, no call options in favor of iliad.

The iliad group “believes that the offer presented was the best possible business combination to the benefit of the Italian market and telecommunications sector”.