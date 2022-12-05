Vodafone, the Italian Margherita della Valle at the helm of the group in place of Nick Read

Changing of the guard at the top of the telecommunications group Vodafone. The CEO will leave at the end of December Nick Readannounces the group, and has been appointed in its place on an interim basis Margaret of the Valley who will also maintain the position of CFO while the Vodafone board starts the process of selecting a new CEO.

Read he will maintain a role of consultant to the group until next March. Della Valle, explains the British telecommunications group, will have the task of accelerating the execution of the group’s strategy aimed at improving operational performance and creating value for shareholders.

