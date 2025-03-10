Vodafone Spain Open VPLAT, its new center located in Valladolid, with the aim of capturing and advising customers interested in the company’s offer. This innovative space was born to enhance interaction with users, offering personalized advice and optimized commercial experience. The forecast is to create up to 400 jobs.

To do this, Vodafone has created the VPLAT Spain subsidiary, a strategic unit specialized in the generation of commercial opportunities from the interest shown by customers in different ecosystems.

Since March 3, VPLAT has begun to operate with The forecast to generate up to 400 jobs In Castilla y León. Over the next months, the company will incorporate new professionals specialized in commercial management and advice, thus contributing to the economic development of the region.

Located in the San Cristóbal polygon of Valladolid, the center has more than 1,000 m² of surface and It will become a reference in processes optimization of collection and conversion of customers interested in the offers of Vodafone.

Technology, satisfaction and job stability

VPLAT will rely on artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced digital tools to offer a more effective and personalized commercial experience. In addition, employees will have state -of -the -art technology that will allow them to improve their commercial performance, manage Better interactions and expedite processes. This will not only impact business results, but will also increase employee satisfaction, creating a more motivating and attractive work environment.

This improvement in work experience will favor the stability of the equipment, reducing rotation and promoting a more experienced and cohesive template. The continuity in the jobs will allow consolidating relationships of trust with customers, generating a more fluid and effective experience.

Vodafone has already launched the selection process to incorporate profiles specialized in sales and commercial advice, providing the opportunity to be part of a strategic project and with great projection within the company. You can access vacancies available in