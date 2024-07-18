Aldo Bisio resigns from Vodafone Italy: the CEO leaves before the acquisition of Swisscom

Among the first consequences of the merger between Fastweb and Vodafone Italywhich should take place within the first quarter of next year, there is the farewell of the CEO of the Italian activities of the British company Aldo Bisio starting from next November 15, according to the press release “to take up another role”. Bisio will however remain a non-executive member of the board of directors until the completion of the transaction with Swisscom, to ensure the supervision of the approval process.

Aldo Bisio led Vodafone’s operations in Italy for over 10 years. A period, the company press release recalls, characterized by profound transformations of the entire telecommunications industry, both nationally and Europeanly, which significantly affected the evolution of the market and the adoption of new services. During his mandate he faced numerous challenges. From the evolution of the service model to the launch of the “second brand” ho.Mobile.

Starting November 15th Sabrina CasaltaCFO of Vodafone Italy, will be appointed ad interim, until the completion of the transaction with Swisscom. Casalta has been CFO and member of the Executive Committee of Vodafone Italy since February 2022. She joined Vodafone in 2012 after previous experience in consulting, and has held roles of increasing responsibility in strategy, commercial management and customer operations. “I would like to thank Aldo – said Vodafone CEO Margherita Della Valle – for his immense contribution to our business in Italy and to the entire Group. Under his leadership, Vodafone Italy has managed to compete successfully in a difficult market context and has introduced important innovations, subsequently adopted in other markets of our group”.

Now there is anticipation for the decisions of Swisscom, the Swiss operator that owns Fastweb and has acquired Vodafone Italia for 8 billion euroswhich will address the delicate phase of integration of the two groups with all the problems that will surely arise at a commercial level but also on the employment front.