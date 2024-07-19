Vodafone Italy, CEO Bisio resigns effective November 15

Aldo Bisio, CEO of Vodafone Italy since 2014 and Group Chief Commercial Officer since 2023, has decided to leave the Vodafone group starting November 15 to take on a new professional role. This was announced in a press release from Vodafone. Bisio will step down as CEO of Vodafone Italy from November 15 and will remain a non-executive member of the Board of Directors until the transaction with Swisscom is completedto ensure oversight of the approval process, the statement said. Bisio is also stepping down from his role as Group Chief Commercial Officer, effective today.

Starting from November 15th Sabrina Casalta, CFO of Vodafone Italy, will be appointed interim CEO of Vodafone Italy, until the transaction with Swisscom is completed. Casalta has been CFO and member of the Executive Committee of Vodafone Italy since February 2022. “I would like to thank Aldo for his immense contribution to our business in Italy and to the entire group. Under his leadership, Vodafone Italy has managed to compete successfully in a difficult market context. and introduced important innovations, subsequently adopted in other markets of our Group. More recently he has also led the simplification and rationalization of the commercial operations of the Group. I am pleased to have worked with him and would like to thank him for the support he will continue to provide to the Italian business, both in ensuring an effective transition and as a member of the Board of Directors. I wish Sabrina all the best in her new role,” said Margherita Della Valle, CEO of Vodafone Group.