Vodafone Italia, from Megan Gale to Totti: popular thanks to testimonials

Mobile telephony in Italy without the brand Vodafonea scenario that will be concrete within five years after the acquisition by Swisscom, will be profoundly different. Not so much for the market, which in any case loses an operator with the concentration that rewards Fastweb, but for the weight and role that the English brand has had in the development of competition with the first operator TIM.

An industrial competition, which then spread to other operators – Wind, 3 Italia, which then merged, Fastweb, up to the more recent entries of Iliad and all the others – which was also fixed in the collective imagination by the lockout chase customers with memorable commercials and excellent testimonials. Above all, at Vodafone, those linked to the face and eyes of the Australian model Megan Gale.

One of the most successful combinations between a brand and a face that can be remembered in the history of advertising, at the beginning of the 2000s, accompanied the growth first of Omnitel and then, after the acquisition by Vodafone Group Plc on 1 June 2002, by Vodafone Omnitel. The company, which became Vodafone Italia in 2015, continued to make space until it became firmly established the second mobile operator behind Timalso developing an independent fiber optic network, acquiring a good position in the race to 5G and becoming the sole supplier of mobile telephone services to the public administration from November 2023.

If Megan Gale is the face linked to her debut in Italy, her years of 'maturity' are those of Francesco Totti celebrity endorsement. First with Gennaro Gattuso close to the 2006 World Cup, then with his then wife Ilary Blasi in the years around 2010, with a sequence of gags linked to successful campaigns and a slogan, 'More internet for Totti', which became a real catchphrase.

Industrial results and growth marked by communication operations that have made the Vodafone brand popular and recognisable, everywhere and for everyone. Now, within five years at the latest, it will leave the scene to Fastweb, following the operation announced today with Swisscom. (By Fabio Insenga)