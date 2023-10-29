The deal, which is being finalized and may be announced in the coming days, is estimated to be worth more than 5 billion euros ($5.3 billion), according to a Bloomberg report.

According to what sources said, Zigona’s offer outperformed other offers submitted to buy the Spanish telecommunications company, including an offer from the private equity firm RRJ Capital.

For more than a year, Vodafone, headquartered in Newbury, England, has been trying to conclude a deal regarding its unit in Spain, which for years has faced a significant decline in profits.