The country’s leading telecommunications company Vodafone Idea is going to shut down its 3G services in the capital Delhi. According to the information, the company will discontinue its 3G services in Delhi from January 15. With this new change, the company has asked users in Delhi Circle to upgrade their SIM card to 4G SIM card.

Actually, this change is part of the company’s spectrum re-framing movement, under which operators are using 3G spectrum for 4G services. Let me tell you, this rule has already been implemented in Mumbai and Bengaluru earlier. Now Vodafone Idea customers in Delhi Circle need to upgrade their 3G SIM card to 4G. The company has already given the deadline. Customers can contact their nearest dealership for this.

According to media reports, Vodafone Idea has started sending SMS messages in this case in Delhi Circle. This message says that customers should upgrade their 3G SIM card to 4G SIM card before the upcoming January 15. Explain that, customers who will not be able to upgrade their SIM card to 4G, the company will provide voice calling facility to them through 2G service. However, they will not be able to use data services.

Also read: OnePlus now bringing fitness band, price and specifications leaked before launch

Apart from this, this change will not affect the customers who are already using 4G SIM cards. According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Vodafone Idea has about 16.21 million wireless subscribers in the Delhi circle. Vodafone Idea implemented the spectrum re-framing rule in Bengaluru earlier this month, while the rule was also implemented in Mumbai last week. If you are also a consumer of Vodafone Idea and live in Delhi Circle then immediately upgrade your SIM card to 4G.