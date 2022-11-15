Vodafone Group has revealed plans to cut staff for a total of one billion euros in less costs, starting from April 1, 2025 (beginning of the 2026 fiscal year). The company intends to change its structure and accelerate the adoption of digital procedures, in order to mitigate losses and the market crisis. The decision is part of a cost-cutting process that affects all departments of the company, announced in the speech to shareholders for the close of the first half of fiscal 2023 by CEO Nick Read. Vodafone urgently needs to stem the consequences of rising energy costs and inflation. In terms of performance, the company saw year-on-year declines in Italy, Spain and Germany. In our country, even 4.5 percent less. Performances improved in the UK, in the rest of Europe and in Africa, the latter with a 9.4 per cent growth compared to the previous year. However, Vodafone closed the first half of the fiscal year on a global scale with revenues of 22.9 billion euros, up 2 percent.