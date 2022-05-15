Vodafone: 9.8% to UAE company for 4.4 billion, becomes first shareholder

E&, the UAE telecommunications company formerly known as Emirates Telecommunications and famous under the Etisalat brand, bought 9.8% of Vodafone for $ 4.4 billion becoming its first shareholder. E & made it clear in a statement that it did not intend to make an offer for the entire capital of the Vodafone group, which in turn said it was looking forward to building a long-term relationship with e &, “We consider this investment to be a good one. opportunities for e & and its shareholders, as it will allow us to improve and develop our international portfolio, in line with our strategic ambition “, said the CEO of the UAE company, Hatem Dowidar.

The investment is part of a panorama that has seen Abu Dhabi very active for years. Just to cite a current example, there is the Emirate group Mubadal, with 20% of the capital, in the fund of Bahrain Investcorp, who has been shopping in different sectors and is now in talks for Milan. Investcorp had in the past been a partner of excellent brands, such as Tiffany, Gucci and Saks. Last March then an agreement between the hospital group San Donato and Brs Ventures Investment, leader of Nmc Healthcare, the first hospital group in the United Arab Emirates. In April, however, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority was among the investors in a consortium with Kkr, which launched an offer of 15 billion dollars for the Ramsay hospital network in Australia, as well as in March it entered as parent company in the US private equity fund Rockpoint with 2 billion dollars for industrial investments.

